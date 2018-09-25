Oakwell, Wilton or Crow Nest? Get voting for your favourite park

People are being invited to vote for their favourite North Kirklees park.

In July all parks in the area were given a prestigious Green Flag Award, including Dewsbury’s Crow Nest Park, Oakwell Hall in Birstall and Wilton Park in Batley.

Now, the Award Scheme is asking the nation to have its say and decide which parks and green spaces should receive the People’s Choice Award for being the UK’s favourites.

Coun Naheed Mather, Cabinet Member responsible for Parks, said: “This year the Kirklees area once again demonstrated how fantastic its parks are, with six being awarded a Green Flag award at a ceremony at Dewsbury Town Hall.

“I know local people really enjoy spending time in these parks and with so much choice and variety; it would be tough to pick one over another.

“Whichever your favourite park is please visit the website and give Kirklees a vote.

“I am sure you agree we deserve at least one spot in the top 10.”

Paul Todd, Green Flag Award Manager, said: “This year 1,883 parks and green spaces met the tough standards demanded by our Green Flag Award judges but we want to know which parks the UK public love the most.

“The People’s Choice award is a chance to show how much your favourite park means to you. If it’s worth shouting about, make your voice heard and vote now.”

Voting closes on Sunday, September 30 with the top 10 sites being announced on Tuesday, October 16.

To vote, visit www.greenflagaward.org.uk/award-winners/ then find your park on the map and click the voting button.