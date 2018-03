One person has been injured after a road traffic collision between a motorbike and a car on Halifax Road this morning.

The incident is thought to have taken place on the junction between Halifax Road and Sampson Street, outside the Little Rainbows nursery.

A police statement said: "We were called to Halifax Road at around 8:15 this morning after reports of a road traffic collisions between a motorbike and a car.

"We can confirm that one person has been injured during the incident."