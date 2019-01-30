Over 300 jobs lost as major Cleckheaton employer goes out of business

One of the major employers in Cleckheaton has today announced it has entered administration, resulting in the loss of 313 jobs.

Manufacturer British Ceramic Tiles, which is based in the Woodland Park business centre on Bradford Road and also has a base in Newton Abbot, Devon, ceased trading amid the termination of a key customer contract.

A remaining 67 jobs will support the orderly winding down of the firm.

Alastair Massey, Tony Wright and Andrew Sheridan, partners at FRP Advisory, were appointed joint administrators of British Ceramic Tile on January 30.

Mr Sheridan said: “British Ceramic Tile Limited is a leading player in the manufacturer of ceramic tiles, with a longstanding heritage in the local communities in which it operates and a stellar reputation for its quality products.

“Unfortunately, challenging trading conditions and the termination of a key customer contract in recent days have forced the business to enter administration and cease trading with immediate effect.

“We are currently providing support to the affected employees and are working closely with the Redundancy Payments Service to ensure the best possible outcome in this difficult period.

“In the meantime, we would urge any parties interested in acquiring the assets to contact us as soon as possible.”

The firm opened a new showroom and offices in Cleckheaton in 2013 when it decided to relocate staff from George Street in Brighouse to the new premises in Low Moor.