Pedestrian seriously injured in Liversedge road collision

A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he was involved in a road collision.

Police said the 65-year-old male pedestrian was hurt in a crash involving a blue Audi A3 on Mark Street, Liversedge, at around 3.20pm yesterday (Friday).

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The 65-year-old sustained serious injuries and is currently at Leeds General Infirmary.

"Officers would like to speak to anyone who either witnessed the collision itself or who believes they saw the vehicle or pedestrian involved immediately before the collision.

"Anyone with information is asked to call the Western Area Roads Policing Unit via 101, quoting 1143 of February 2."