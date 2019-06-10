£300,000 home may be demolished to make way for 54 new houses across Ossett and Dewsbury

A four bedroom family home valued at just under £300,000 could be demolished to make way for a new housing development on the Wakefield and Kirklees council boundary.

Planning chiefs are proposing to knock down number 28 Kingsmead in Ossett, which would create an access route to 54 homes.

The plans will be discussed on Thursday.

According to the property website Zoopla, the home has an estimated value of between £283,000 and £295,000.

All but two of the new houses would be built in Chickenley, in Dewsbury, but the scheme has been met with opposition on both sides of the boundary.

Residents are concerned about the pressure on infrastructure and the extra traffic the development will generate.

Of 113 comments submitted to Kirklees Council, who will ultimately decide if the plans go ahead, most are objections.

One neighbour, whose name was not given alongside their contribution, said: "The roads on Kingsmead are very narrow, there's no pavements in places making it horrific in places to manage risk.

"If a new development was to come through onto this estate it would demonstrate extremely high risk to residents and children."

Another said: "Not only would the disturbance of construction have a huge detrimental impact upon the neighbourhood, but the loss of a valued green space, used by many, takes away the rights of residents to enjoy a quiet and safe environment."

The issue will go before Wakefield Council's planning committee next Thursday, though councillors can only offer comments on the application for Kirklees to take into account.

A report prepared by officers says that the Kingsmead road would be widened to cope with more cars and disputes neighbours' claims that the development will cause harm to the local area.

But Ossett councillor Lynn Masterman said she remained firmly against the plans.

She said: "It's not acceptable.

"Wakefield will have to pick up the cost of the road repairs and it will cause more traffic to go in and out of the area.

"The access route should be built from the Kirklees district.

"I don't think it's very fair and it's certainly not fair on residents who live in what's a relatively quiet area at the moment, but which could become a lot more noisier because of this.

"Kirklees Council are going to benefit from all the council tax from these new homes, but Wakefield won't, and we're going to have to pay for these issues on our side of the boundary."

