Artist has the Wright stuff at new exhibition in Brighouse

A new art exhibition has opened at the Harrison Lord Gallery in Brighouse.

The showcase features one of Yorkshire’s leading artists, Cleckheaton-based Simon Wright.

Big Ben by the Cleckheaton artist.

From as early as he can remember, he has always been drawing and painting and it’s been his sole passion all his life.

Simon’s work is in huge demand across the country.

His subjects cover a wide range, from African animals to local landscapes, all displaying a vivid colour palette.

Mr Wright said: “My work has sold throughout the UK and America. In recent years I have become more successful through various national Art competitions.

“I can’t wait to show my work on my home patch.”

Gallery owner Steven Lord said: “Simon Wright has established an enthusiastic following so I am pleased to host his first exhibition in Brighouse.”

The exhibition runs for two weeks at the Harrison Lord Gallery, on Bradford Rd, Brighouse, and is free to enter. See www.harrisonlord.co.uk for details or ring 01484 722462.