Artist's new show inspired by her garden in lockdown

Josie Barraclough with one of the pieces of art that will feature in her new summer exhibition

Josie Barraclough, a former pupil of Heckmondwike Grammar School and student at Batley College of Art, is inspired by landscapes, still life and the sheer beauty of nature.

She uses colour to form space and texture, and her past experience in textile design is evident in her use of pattern.

Josie often incorporates layering techniques and collage into her paintings and her imaginative eye for colour and composition creates contemporary artworks which are lively and happy.

The new work, which has all been created during lockdown, contains a variety of subject matter but is particularly underpinned by Josie’s garden and its bird life.

She said: “The pandemic has been a challenging time for everyone and I am so lucky to have my garden and a talent that I have been able to draw upon to stay focused.”

The summer exhibition at Bingley Gallery launches on Thursday, June 24.

It will then run until August 8.