Batley manufacturer celebrates 15th anniversary with £1m investment

A fine wire technician at Precision Shaped Wire, Batley

Precision Shaped Wire (PSW), which employs four people at its factory in Batley, is celebrating 15 years of manufacturing in 2021 and has plans in place to take sales past pre Covid-19 levels by the end of the year.

Part of Alloy Wire International (AWI), the company is also looking to mark the milestone year by taking part in “Wired for Good”, a campaign that will see it boost its work supporting charities and, importantly, committing to becoming carbon neutral.

This means all manufacturing, deliveries and employee commuting emissions will need to be offset

Adrian Howker, divisional manager, said: “Our 15th anniversary of being owned by AWI coincides with the culmination of what has been the most challenging 12 months ever for the business, with staff going above and beyond to support the global fightback against the pandemic.