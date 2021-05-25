Board says 'no travel restrictions in and out of Kirklees'

Kirklees residents are being urged to be cautious but there are no travel restrictions in and out of the district

The board - a cross-party group comprising the leading councillors from Kirklees Council’s five main political groups and the borough’s three MPs - issued a joint statement this evening (Tuesday) to clarify the situation in the district following confusion over a change to Government guidance.

The statement said: "Kirklees continues to follow the roadmap out of restrictions alongside the rest of England.

"Given our high infection rates, we are urging residents and visitors to be cautious but there are no restrictions to travel into and out of Kirklees. Pubs and restaurants remain open for business.

"Deaths and hospitalisations relating to Covid-19 remain low in Kirklees but with rising infection rates, everyone in Kirklees has a part to play in keeping themselves and their community safe.

"That’s why we’re urging people to get tested, stick to the guidance and - above all - to get vaccinated when you are eligible.