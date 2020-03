The body of man has been recovered from the River Calder at Horbury.

A police spokeswoman said the body of a man in his 60s was found in the river near to Dudfleet Lane, Horbury on Saturday.

She said his death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the coroner.

Although formal identification has yet to take place, the family of missing Dewsbury man, Patrick Roddy, have been informed.

Mr Roddy, 62, was reported missing from Dewsbury on Saturday, March 7.