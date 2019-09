Air cadets at Liversedge undertook “Operation Greenfingers” recently, after local firm Eternal Lawns kindly donated some artificial grass for the Squadron’s grounds.

The cadets fitted the donations of off-cut pieces of grass in the grounds of the Squadron Headquarters.

2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron is holding an open recruitment night tomorrow (Friday, September 20) at 7:30pm. Visit the Facebook page for more details.