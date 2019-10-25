Charity dance show to be held for Take Ten group

A charity dance show is set to take place at Ossett Town Hall on Saturday, December 14.

The ‘Level Up’ show has been organised by Stacey Scrutton, principal of Batley-based S L Academy of Dance.

The show is in honour of Take Ten Mental Health Group which was founded by Stevie Morley, who is also a member of the academy.

All proceeds raised from the show will be donated to Take Ten, which offers support to people who are affected by mental health issues.

To book tickets contact Stacey on 078940 40117/ or pay on the door on the evening (price £9 per person).