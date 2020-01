Circus Starr returns to the West Yorkshire area this weekend.

The social enterprise will be bringing its one-day extravaganza to Dewsbury Town Hall on Sunday (February 2).

The performances will see ringmaster Joel Hatton present cool circus skills from Romy Bauer, foot juggling from Germaine Delbosq, and comedy from lovable clowns Andreea and Nicolino.

There will be two performances – one at 1.30pm and another at 4pm.