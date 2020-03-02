Cleckheaton branch of Barclays to close down

The Cleckheaton branch of Barclays is to close down, it has been announced.

The closure, on Friday, May 29, will leave Barclays customers needing to travel five miles to their nearest branch, in Dewsbury.

A Barclays spokesperson said: “At Barclays in Cleckheaton, customer usage has continued to decline and more than 75 per cent of our customers at all locations now regularly use online and telephone banking.“The number of physical Barclays branches will reduce overall but our branch network and the colleagues who work in them remain a vital part of our offering. With customers visiting our branches less and less each year, we must constantly assess how and why our branches are used and make decisions based on that insight.

“We hope that the availability of our nearby Barclays branches along with our range of telephone and digital channels will help to ease the transition for our customers.”

Barclays said they do not take the decision to close any branch lightly and were committed to adhering to the UK Access to Banking Standard.

All Barclays customers will receive a letter about the decision, posters will be displayed in branch and colleagues will be on hand to assist customers with any concerns they may have.

They urge any customer who is concerned about how to undertake their banking once the branch closes to contact them so they can discuss alternative banking options.

They will also be hosting ‘tea and teach’ sessions at all branches for customers wishing to explore digital banking.