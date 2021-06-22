Community cookbook brings people together after lockdown

Six community groups in Kirklees have shared recipes for the new cookbook

Local support charity, TSL Kirklees, has been helping the groups to put on cooking and healthy eating classes in their communities, with the help of Bev Juniper from Juniper Foodwise.

When the idea of a community cookbook came about, they helped pull it together and get funding and support from the National Lottery Awards for All and One17 Charitable Trust.

The resulting cookbook means that the six diverse Kirklees groups can now share recipes that are important to them and their families.

The 'Recipes from Home' cookbook aims to give people ideas of dishes to make when going for a picnic or meeting up with family and friends in a garden

Among the groups involved is Ravensthorpe Rosoi, based at Ravensthorpe Community Centre.

Members wanted to do their own fusion food – spicy versions of classics like shepherd’s pie. Their members are from Afghanistan, Pakistan, India and Egypt, and they wanted to reflect their multi-cultural community.

Their recipe for "Chana Chaat", a quick and easy snack for park bench meet-ups, features in the new cookbook.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Taking part in the community cookbook project has inspired us. We want to encourage more people of all ages to get together to cook and eat healthy food.”

Bridget Hughes, supporting communities lead at TSL Kirklees, said: “Eating together is something that many people have really missed during lockdown and research shows that the more often people eat with others, the happier they feel.

"Which is why we’d love everyone to have a go at the recipes in ‘Recipes from Home’ and share their meals with friends and family – in accordance with Government guidelines of course!

"TSL Supporting Communities works to help voluntary and community groups put on activities and support local people and that includes some fantastic cooking groups. Cooking is a wonderful way to bring people together, where they can share tips, recipes, and memories of their favourite meals.

"Cooking healthy meals on a budget is also an important life skill and these meals are tried and tested by all our community group cooks, who before the pandemic were able to meet up and share their love of cooking with each other.

"So, if you’ve not had a chance to practise your culinary skills during lockdown, now is the perfect time!”

All the money from the sale of the books goes to the six groups involved to help them continue to run their projects that use food as a way of bringing people together while making nutritious meals on a budget.

"Recipes from Home" has ideas for meals and snacks that are perfect for sharing, either on picnics in the park or when meeting up in gardens.

Bridget said: “As a small local charity, working with many community groups, TSL Kirklees knows the importance of cooking in bringing people together to share recipes, laughter, memories and, of course, creating food to nourish the body and connections to boost well-being.

"Huge thanks to ONE17 Charitable Trust, Wendy Marsden for the original idea, National Lottery Awards for All - and above all, to the groups who took part.”