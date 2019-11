Concerns are growing for a frail 93-year-old with dementia who has gone missing from Cleckheaton.

Barry Scott is described as a white man, 5ft 4ins tall, slim, with grey hair.

Barry Scott.

He may be wearing glasses, a black jacket, dark blue trousers, brown shoes and possibly a beret.

Contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 referring to log 1399 of November 26 if you have any information.