Covid-19 infection rate has risen by 37 per cent in Kirklees

The Covid-19 infection rate in Kirklees has increased to 158 people per 100,000 in the past week

With 158 people per 100,000 in Kirklees testing positive for Covid-19 over the last seven days, the borough’s infection rate has increased by 37 per cent since last week. However, infection rates are now closer to the national average, which is 149 people per 100,000.

There were zero deaths in local hospitals related to Covid-19. But 17 people were admitted to hospitals in that time, which has increased from 15 the previous week. Covid-19 admissions have increased, particularly in the 40-59 age group.

Positive levels of vaccine uptake are continuing in Kirklees, with 282,000 local people having had their first dose and 215,000 of those have received their second jab. The council is urging anyone aged 18 and over in Kirklees to book their vaccination now.

Rachel Spencer-Henshall, strategic director of public health at Kirklees Council

A number of temporary pop-up vaccination clinics have been opening across Kirklees for anyone aged 18 or over, initially targeting areas that have lowest take up of the vaccine, higher rates of infection and a population at greater risk of serious illness.

Rachel Spencer-Henshall, strategic director for public health at Kirklees Council, said: “We are seeing a trend of rising infection rates in England and in Kirklees our numbers are in line with the national picture.

"Infection rates are high and, whilst they remain relatively low, hospital admissions have increased, particularly in the 40-59 age group.

“Thankfully, we’ve had no deaths related to the virus again in the last week, but reducing our infection rate and hospital admissions is crucial if we wish to keep it that way.

“I’m urging everyone aged 18 or over to take the vaccine.

"Some people can’t take the vaccine and many of those people have medical conditions that makes them more vulnerable to Covid-19. By taking the vaccine you will reduce your chances of passing Covid-19 on to someone who could become severely ill.

"Just because you’re young and healthy, there’s also no guarantee Covid-19 won’t significantly impact your health. The best way to protect yourself, whatever your age, is to take the vaccine.

“If you’ve had your first dose, I can’t stress enough just how important it is that get your second.

"For effective and longer-lasting protection from Covid-19, you do need your second dose. It better protects you and others who might be more vulnerable to Covid-19.

"You should get your second vaccination between eight and 12 weeks after your first dose. This is to ensure maximum protection is achieved.

"If it’s been longer than 12 weeks since you had your first vaccination and you haven’t had your second yet, you should get it as soon as you can.

“It’s really important, that even when you have received your vaccine, that you continue to do the basics: hands, face, space, as well as letting plenty of fresh air indoors.

“Getting a twice-weekly lateral flow test is a really effective way we can all prevent the spread of the virus. This is really important, even if you have been vaccinated.