Cricket World Cup trophies come to Dewsbury on tour of county

Cricket fans of all ages took the chance to see the trophies

Sports management consultancy Streets partnered with the ECB and Yorkshire County Cricket Club to take the trophies, which were won by England’s women in 2017 and men in 2019, across West Yorkshire.

The ICC Cricket World Cup Tour called in at Mirfield Cricket Club, Dewsbury Markaz, Hanging Heaton Cricket Club, Westborough High School and St John Fisher Catholic Voluntary Academy in Dewsbury as part of the week-long event.

The aim of the event was to use the power of cricket and the diversity of England to inspire a generation to get involved in the sport.

Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood and Mayor of Kirklees Coun Nigel Patrick were among those who supported the event

Organiser Rao Khan, of Dewsbury, said: “It’s been absolutely fantastic.

“Everything we hoped to achieve, we did.

“Over the nine days we were hosting the trophies, we went to Dewsbury, Huddersfield, Leeds and Bradford and took them to 52 different locations.

“Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood was a great supporter of the event. He came down to a few of the clubs with us. Members of Yorkshire CCC were there as well.

“We hosted a day at Westborough High School in Dewsbury. They have collaborated with St John Fisher, Castle Hall in Mirfield and Upper Batley High School, who sent some of their teams.

"We had a really good time and the awareness we raised was fantastic.”

The tour also aimed to create community cohesion and raise awareness of the UN’s sustainable development goals.

Mr Khan thanked the Mayor of Kirklees Coun Nigel Patrick, Chief Insp Alan Travis of West Yorkshire Police, and High Sheriff of West Yorkshire, Clive Lloyd for their support.