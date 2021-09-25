Dewsbury Art Group returns to the stage for its new season

Dewsbury Art Group presents Dry Rot from October 2-9

This is one of the great Whitehall farces that was made into a film in 1956. A crooked bookie and his two accomplices devise a cunning plan to “get rich quick”.

In order to be near the racecourse, they stay in a country hotel run by an eccentric retired Colonel, his wife and daughter.

Other crazy characters, secret rooms, sliding panels and a bit of a romance are some of the main ingredients of this racy and slick farce.

Dry Rot opens on October 2 and then runs from October 4-9 at 7.30pm in the David and Judith Wood Theatre, Lower Peel Street, Dewsbury, WF13 2ED.