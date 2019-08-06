Dewsbury care home workers make the kindest cut for Macmillan Cancer Support

Two care workers from Dewsbury are taking part in a hair-raising feat as they ‘Brave the Shave’ this weekend.

The pair will be cutting off their locks for two deserving charities.

Carer Tina Dibb and senior carer Mo Colbeck, who both work at Ashworth Grange, will be getting rid of their hair in front of revellers at the home’s summer fair, which takes place this Saturday (August 10).

The plucky pair will be raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support and Dewsbury mental health charity Take Ten, respectively – and hope their daredevil exploits will draw a crowd on the big day.

Tina, 49, said: “I had been thinking about fundraising for Macmillan for a while and then a close friend was sadly diagnosed with cancer. She wrote a very moving and heartfelt post on social media which made me realise I had to get on and do something quickly.

“Mo and I decided thought that the best way to raise the most money would be to do something a little crazy and so our head shaving idea was born.”

Mo, 48, added: “My family and friends think I must be mad to shave all my hair off but I want to do whatever I can to raise funds for Take Ten.

“Looking after our minds, as well as our bodies, has never been more important and organisations like this are doing amazing work in our region but they need every penny they can get. The summer fair offers a great day out and there will be something for all ages to enjoy so we do hope that people will come down to see us both sit in the barber’s chair.”

The summer fair starts at 2pm at the home on Ashworth Green. It is free to enter and there will be attractions for all the family including food and drink stalls, a Body Shop stall, tombola and lucky dip, Prosecco bar and bouncy castle.