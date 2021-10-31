Dewsbury Minster 'delighted' to welcome visitors back to historic building

Reverend Simon Cash standing in the Minster's Heritage Centre with some exhibition displays in the background showing aspects of Dewsbury's Christian history and, bottom left, with some of the staff standing behind the Refectory Café's counter.

The historic structure of Dewsbury Minster and Church Of All Saints dates back to the 13th century and was rebuilt in 1895.

It is situated on Vicarage Road and Church Street in the centre of the town. The place of worship became a Grade II listed building in 1949, and was given the title of Minster Church in 1994.

The church building has a large spacious worship area, along with a Heritage Centre showcasing a proud history of local Christian culture.

There is also a Refectory Café selling food and afternoon tea. A souvenir shop is also open inside the Minster's reception entrance.

Dewsbury Minster was forced to close its doors in March last year like many other groups and businesses because of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was also the first time in living memory the famous Devil’s Knell bell was not rung on Christmas Eve!

But the Minster has now re-opened to visitors, and the popular Refectory Café is again selling lunch and refreshments during the day.

Speaking to the Reporter Series, Rev Simon Cash, Team Rector at Dewsbury Minster, said: "We are once again delighted to welcome back visitors to this wonderful building.

"Our hope is people will come and enjoy the hospitality on offer in the Refectory Café too.

"It has been a hard time for the majority of organisations, as well as for many families, during these past 18 months, and the Minster Church also continues to face its own set of challenges.

"But we are pleased the Minster is now open again to serve the people of Dewsbury and any visitors coming into our town."​

Alongside the re-opening of its Refectory Café, the Minster has already hosted a lunchtime gathering and several evening concerts.

Extra space is available for groups to hire if anyone is interested in using the building to have meetings or to host other events, either as a a one-off get-together, or on a more regular basis.

There are also plans being made for future concerts. So the Minster will be eager to hear from anyone, especially any artists or performers who are looking for somewhere to put on a performance.

Rev Cash said: "As a church, we are here to help and would love to hear from you. Our whole ethos is one of loving and sharing."

Local community groups and individuals can contact Dewsbury Minster via its website - www.dewsburyteamparish.org.uk - or alternatively send an email to [email protected]