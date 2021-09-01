Dewsbury pub raises more than £1,300 to give patients free TV at hospital

Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood supporting the Bath Hotel's fundraising efforts, pictured the with 'Hug on a Tray' volunteers

The money, which has been raised for the "Hug on a Tray" campaign, will help pay for free TV for haematology patients on wards J88 and J89 in Bexley Wing at St James’s Hospital.

The fundraiser, which was held on Bank Holiday Monday, August 30, saw the Bath Hotel’s manager, Angela Towers, have her head shaved to raise money for the campaign, and to pay tribute to her husband Simon, who has been diagnosed with leukaemia.

Angela and her husband Simon were joined at the pub by a full house of their regular customers, along with volunteers from the "Hug on a Tray" campaign, which is a community group from Otley who started idea of raising funds to pay for free TV for end-of-life patients about four years ago.

Bath Hotel manager, Angela Towers, having her head shaved to raise funds for the 'Hug on a Tray' campaign

Simon said: “We would like to thank everyone who attended our fundraiser and who made kind donations to the 'Hug on a Tray' campaign.

"I have seen first-hand what good work they do, having witnessed my mother sadly pass away on ward J88.

"I hope the money we have raised will help ‘Hug on a Tray’ continue the good work they do.”

Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood attended the event, which also included a tombola and raffle.

Mr Eastwood said: I’d like to pay tribute to Angela and Simon for their fundraising efforts. It was a pleasure to come to the Bath Hotel and support such a great cause.

"During the pandemic both charities and hospitality venues have experienced difficulties. As such, it is important that we support both as we return to normality."

Angela said: “We are small public house that actively promotes family values and community adhesion.

"Covid has hit our business particularly hard but we are struggling on. Likewise, charities have been left in difficult times, so the Bath Hotel family endeavoured to raise some funds to put a little bit into society.”