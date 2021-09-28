Dewsbury Rams fan to run first marathon in aid of Rob Burrow MND fund

James Catling and his partner Amy at the Sheffield half marathon

James, 31, of Westborough, wanted to get fit and was encouraged to take up running by his partner Amy, who’s been a keen runner for years.

Council worker James has not only got fitter and more active, he’s also shed an amazing 5st, slimming down from 17st.

“I was always quite a big lad,” said James. “But now I feel a lot fitter and healthier, like a new man!”

James Catling running at Hoppits, Mirfield

Rugby league fan James is taking part in the Manchester Marathon on October 10 and is raising money for former star Rob Burrow's £5million charity appeal to build a motor neurone disease (MND) centre in Leeds.

James set himself a fundraising target of £300 and he’s almost doubled it so far.

Dewsbury Rams fan James told how his first run was a 5k and, with the help and support of Amy, he kept stepping up his distance. The further he went the more weight dropped off.

“I started running to get fit and get me motivated,” said James. “It gave me a hobby and something to do during the pandemic.”

James and Amy are regulars at Dewsbury Parkrun in Crow Nest Park and James has also completed a couple of half-marathons, a 16-miler at Oulton Park race track and a 20-mile event at Hornsea.

Now James and Amy are building up to run the marathon together. They are out five times a week, clocking up around 35 miles a week.

“I am feeling ready for it,” said James. “Amy and I will be running together and my aim is just to get round. I hope to do it in under four hours.”

Amy, 34, is on her fifth marathon so she knows what to expect but James is still a bit in the dark.

“She has told me a few things about what to expect but she’s not told me everything,” said James. “She doesn’t want to knock my confidence.

“We are going to run it together and she won’t be leaving me behind.

"I’m confident I can do it and I am running for a great cause, Rob Burrow, the King of the North!”