Dewsbury's Battling Fat Lads confirm next charity game

A popular Dewsbury football team is set to lock horns with a group of Armed Forces Veterans for its next game to raise money for charity.

The game will see Dewsbury's Battling Fat Lads take on an Armed Forces Veterans XI in aid of raising money for the Royal British Legion, in Mirfield.

L-R (backrow) Sam Wedgwood, John Fox, Brendan Soulsby, James Breeze, Jason Collinson, Phil Russell, Iain Mackie, Liam Johnson.'(Front row) Harvey Minton, Kaden Hardman, Max Barker, Matt Grist, Mike Sullivan.

In conjunction with the Old Colonial pub, on Dunbottle Lane, the game will kick-off just after 11am at the The MFG Sports Centre, on Kitson Hill Road.

A spokesperson for the charity football match said: "The Battling Fat Lads have a squad of 22 players, and we're well supported by our friends and families."

Established in 2016, the Battling Fat Lads orignally started as members of the FA People's Cup, the five-a-side version of the FA Cup, run in conjunction with the BBC Get Inspired and the Football Association.

"In the past we've raised money playing football matches for The Oddballs Foundation (testicular cancer), the Byron Cardiac unit in East London (NHS), the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, MND association.

Warming up at Fleet Lane home to the West Riding FA'(L-R) Max Barker, Brendan Soulsby, Liam Johnson, Jason Collinson

"We competed in Cardiff this summer, at Cardiff City's House of Sport to raise money for the British Liver Trust in the Charity Champions League tournament.

"Primarily, we've been raising money for Andy's Man Club in 2019.

"The club has close ties with the Old Colonial, in Mirfield.

"All the hard work Tim Wood and his partner Carol put in all year round for the Royal British Legion inspired us to organise this game for the Royal British Legion versus an Armed Forces veterans XI."

(LtR) Matt Grist (Team Manager), Phil Russell (Club Captain), Simon Watts (Chairman).

This year. the club won Sports Based Organisation of the Year at the My Mirfield Awards this year.

The game is an 11-a-side fixture at the 3G Outdoor Pitch at The Mirfield Sports Centre Kitson.

"Everyone is invited back to the Old Colonial pub on Dunbottle Lane, Mirfield after the game.

"The match is in conjunction with Tim Wood, who owns the Old Colonial pub in Mirfield.

"After the game the Old Colonial will be open.

"There will be a raffle there to win a Manchester United signed ball; an Etihad Stadium tour; and tickets for a family-of-four for a Bradford City home game."