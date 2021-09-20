Dewsbury's Baroness Warsi to immerse herself in wildlife for new TV show
Dewsbury's Baroness Warsi is among a group of celebrities who will immerse themselves in Scottish wildlife for a forthcoming Channel 4 show.
Monday, 20th September 2021, 3:36 pm
She will join actors Martin Clunes and Ben Miller and Rev Richard Coles for Scottish Wild Escapes, which is the working title of the four-part series.
It will see cameraman and presenter Hamza Yassin guide his celebrity companions on journeys through west and eastern Scotland and the Highlands.
Show bosses say it will allow the guests to “escape the pressures of their daily life and with nature as their tonic, learn something about themselves while rediscovering their appreciation for the outdoors”.