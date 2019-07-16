East Bierley Village recognised as one of the UK’s best green spaces

The village of East Bierley has been recognised by the Green Flag Award Scheme as one of the very best in the world.

East Bierley joins other green spaces awarded recognition in a presentation at Port Sunlight Village Bebington.

The green space is among a record-breaking 1,970 UK parks and green spaces and 131 in thirteen other countries around the world, that will today receive a prestigious Green Flag Community Award – the mark of a quality park or green space.

This international award, now into its third decade, is a sign to the public that the space boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent visitor facilities.

East Bierley will now become one of only three villages in the whole of the UK and the first in Yorkshire and the North West to receive the award.

Rodney Holroyd Dept. Chair of the Village Preservation Society said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive a Green Flag Award for first time.

“We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, and this award celebrates the dedication and passion that goes into maintaining the village to such a high standard. We would like to dedicate this award to the whole community of East Bierley”

International Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd said: “It’s fantastic that we have more Green Flag Awards in the UK than ever before, joined this year by 131 International winners.”

“Each flag honours the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award. We congratulate each and every winner on their fantastic achievement.”