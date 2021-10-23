Emma Raducanu effect gives Batley Tennis Centre a membership boost

Cezar Gniadek coaching at Batley Sports and Tennis Centre

Since re-opening earlier this year, Batley Sports and Tennis Centre continues to see growth in the number of new members as they aim to follow in the footsteps of the new British number one after her US Open victory.

A spokesperson for Kirklees Active Leisure, which runs the centre, said: “Since re-opening after lockdown we have seen our tennis programme grow, with an approximately five per cent increase in children joining the programme every month.

“The success of Emma Raducanu has helped promote tennis in our local community, along with support from the Lawn Tennis Association, who are working hard to encourage people to take up tennis across the country.

“On the back of Emma’s success and the measures put in place to ensure the centre is Covid-19 secure, now is a great time to get into tennis. This is a great opportunity for KAL to play our part in making tennis accessible, by keeping our programme affordable and giving customers access to great indoor and outdoor tennis facilities.

“Tennis is a great activity to improve physical and mental health. In addition, it’s an opportunity to meet new people and most importantly have fun.

“We currently run coaching sessions for ages five and above and have coaching pathways for children and adults. KAL also provide career opportunities for young people, offering them the chance to become a tennis leader and tennis coach assistant and then have a role within KAL once qualified.

“We have links to community groups, which helps make tennis accessible for all, but are keen to build upon these links to ensure everybody has the opportunity to experience tennis.