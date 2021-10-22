First look inside new Dewsbury events venue The Terrace

The venue, on the site of the former Old Turk pub, will serve as a 100-person capacity live music, club and event space for hire.

The venue has undergone an extensive interior refit during a period of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and now sports the addition of an entirely new, specially redesigned outside terrace area which includes seating for an additional 50 people, plus heaters for when it gets cold.

The refit has also freed up space for an outside bar during the warmer months of the year, as well as a large screen projector that can be used to show sporting events.

The Terrace stands alongside the other established pubs and bars in the Beerhouses family.

The festivities will begin with a preview party tonight (Friday) from 7pm, with DJ sets from 9pm until late.

The celebrations at The Terrace will be continuing throughout the rest of October onwards with a diary packed full of events from funk and soul nights, to rock, dance and everything else in between.

1. New look The Terrace is on the site of what was previously The Old Turk

2. Interior The bar area inside

3. Seating The Terrace will serve as a 100-person capacity live music, club and event space for hire

4. Drinks The bar area