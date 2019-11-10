Food bank gains from sleepout

Batley Food Bank is set to benefit from the junior sleep-out event, recently organised by the Huddersfield Town Foundation.

The event last month was backed by donations from Yorkshire food and drink retailer Approved Food.

The Sheffield-based company provided hot chocolate and snacks for those taking part in the Little Big Sleep Out – and is matching donations made by parents tin for tin, to boost supplies for Huddersfield’s Welcome Centre and the food bank.

The company’s MD Andy Needham – a lifelong Huddersfield Town supporter – has donated thousands of pounds worth of food and drink to good causes since the company was set up 10 years ago, including food banks and Huddersfield Street Kitchen.

Andy said: “The number of families needing to use a food bank has risen to millions since 2010. We are more than happy to support excellent causes such as this that help to put food on the plates of those who need it most. We passionately believe that addressing issues such as food waste and misleading labelling can reduce food poverty while tackling climate change through cutting food waste.”

HTF’s Lisa Bottomley, who organised the sleep-out, added: “We are extremely grateful to Approved Food for supporting our cause with this generous donation. Not only will providing breakfast for the children taking part encourage them to participate in future events, the offer to match donations made by parents means that these excellent causes are able to reach out to even more families in crisis. Our sincere thanks go to Andy and his team.”

Approved Food is the UK’s biggest exclusively online retailer of surplus food and drink, specialising in products that would otherwise go to waste such as short-dated food.