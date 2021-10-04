Forever Tenors set for nationwide tour after teaming up in lockdown

Rob Durkin and Adam Lacey, aka Forever Tenors, are looking forward to their nationwide tour

It took a pandemic to bring friends Rob Durkin and Adam Lacey together to form classical crossover duo Forever Tenors.

The talented pair of professionally trained singers could never have imagined their shared passion for classical music would see them emerge from lockdown with an album, "Surrender", and a nationwide tour on the horizon.

But just 12 months after teaming up to collaborate on a fresh approach to classical music, the duo’s musical dreams are coming true.

Rob and Adam formed the classical crossover duo during lockdown

Rob, from Cleckheaton, and Adam, of Leeds, spent months during the first lockdown re-working and recording a range of popular songs with an Italian, classical twist.

Their musical creativity was so well-received, Forever Tenors went on to spend the summer performing alongside celebrity singers including Russell Watson and Wynne Evans at a series of summer proms concerts at venues including Harewood House and Castle Howard.

Now, the talented pair are warming up their vocal chords to perform on their home turf at Huddersfield’s Lawrence Batley Theatre on October 22.

Rob, 35, said: “We’ve had a phenomenal summer performing all over the UK, from music festivals in Hale and Guernsey, to outdoor Proms concerts at some of the UK’s finest stately homes including Harewood House and Castle Howard.

“Our music has been so well-received, and we’ve built up a loyal fan base of classical music enthusiasts who seem to really enjoy what we’re doing.

“We’re so lucky that we’ve been able to grow something so successful out of what started as a hobby during the pandemic, when we both found ourselves with time on our hands.

“We’re really keen to give our local audiences an insight into what we’ve been doing during lockdown, and let people see that classical music needn’t be stuffy.

“There really is something for everyone.”

The Forever Tenors will be treating local audiences to a unique evening of classically-arranged pop songs, such as Unchained Melody, Nights in White Satin and Take That’s Rule The World.