Former pub in Dewsbury set to re-open as an events venue

The former Old Turk pub in Dewsbury

The site of the Old Turk pub, which has been rechristened “The Terrace”, will now serve as a 100-person capacity live music, club and event space for hire.

The venue has undergone an extensive interior refit during a period of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and now sports the addition of an entirely new, specially redesigned outside terrace area which includes seating for an additional 50 people, plus heaters for when it gets cold.

The refit has also freed up space for an outside bar during the warmer months of the year, as well as a large screen projector that can be used to screen sporting events.

The festivities will kick off with a preview party on Friday, October 22 from 7pm.

Barry Shaw, operations manager for Beerhouses venues, said: “We’re really excited to re-open the venue in this brand new guise as The Terrace.

“While the past 18 months have seen our industry have to deal with a number of challenges, it feels great to come out the other side and be able to bring a new offering to our hometown of Dewsbury.

“This change and upgrade to The Terrace has been in the works for some time, but with us having to be closed due to Covid restrictions, we took it as a sign to kick things into gear and put our “down time” to good use.

“As a team we’re incredibly happy and excited to show everyone what we’ve been up to with the refit.

"It’s going to be a different offering to our other Dewsbury pub, The West Riding Refreshment Rooms, or any of our other venues for that matter.