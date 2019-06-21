Former quarry near Ponderosa Zoo set to be filled in

A former quarry close to the Ponderosa Zoo at Heckmondwike is set to be filled in.

Planners with Kirklees Council have recommended approval for the scheme, which would see the site, off Smithies Lane, filled to original ground levels.

It would involve transporting almost 10,000 tonnes of “inert waste” – demolition material and excavation soils – to the existing void by 20-tonne dumper trucks.

It is estimated the work could be completed in just three months.

However there could be as many as 25 deliveries a day – a total of 50 movements in and out of the site.

It is intended that the site, when restored, would be used for nature conservation including wildflower and woodland scrub areas.

It is expected that a section of the quarry, which has been unused for decades, will be retained to provide “habitat opportunities”.

Planning officers say it is estimated that at a constant rate of supply the site could be filled using seven to eight deliveries per day via a former haulage track that adjoins the access road to neighbouring Ponderosa Zoo and Rural Therapeutic Centre.

However the scheme could involve as many as 25 deliveries per day “at the busiest times”.

The council has demanded that wheel-washing facilities are installed on site.

It has also recommended that vehicles do not use reversing alarms, and that a dust suppression scheme is submitted to reduce the impact on air quality.

The application will be discussed at the Strategic Planning Committee at Huddersfield Town Hall today.

