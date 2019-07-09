Four weeks of roadworks to start in Liversedge next week

Four weeks of roadworks will start in Millbridge, Liversedge on Monday, July 22 for repairs to gas mains.

From the start of next week, four-way temporary traffic lights will replace the existing Millbridge traffic lights, with access to the A649 Halifax Road closed at Millbridge.

Traffic will only be able to exit out on to the A62 Leeds Road. A fully signed diversion will be in place for motorists and other road users to follow.

It’s expected that journey times will be increased because of the traffic management in place, so Northern Gas Networks, who are heading up the £50,000 project, are advising all motorists and commuters to leave extra time for travel.

Chris Nevison, NGN Business Operations Lead for Pennines, said: “After safety, minimising the impact of road works on our customers is our top priority and we have worked closely with Kirklees Council to plan this project.

“We would like to thank all our customers for their patience whilst we carry out these essential works, and apologise for any inconvenience customers may experience as we look to complete them as safely and quickly as possible.”