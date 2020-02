A Ukulele lesson will be held at Cleckheaton Library on Monday, February 17. The class, run by Russ Petcher, is free to attend and will take place between 10.30am and 11.30am.

Russ said: “I have been teaching the ukulele at the library for over a year now and it’s great to see the progress that my students have made. For many students the classes I run are more about friendship than anything else, and getting out and meeting new people.”