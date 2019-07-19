Friendlees hosts cinema sing-a-long

A Greatest Showman sing-a-long cinema experience is being held at Mirfield Community Centre on Saturday, August 3.

The event is organised by Kelly Williams and Friendlees.

Friendlees is a group that has been set up for adults in Kirklees to make new friends, try new stuff, and go to some fun, interesting events.

The group kicked off this summer with a programme of events, walks, dance nights, afternoon teas, days out and they are organising lots of coffee meet ups across Kirklees for anyone wanting to make new friends and just get out more.

Visit www.facebook.com/groups/Friendlees to find out more about the sing-a-long.