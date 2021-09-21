Go-ahead for new £6.3m dementia day care centre in Mirfield

An artist's impression of the proposed new Knowl Park House and Centre of Excellence, Mirfield

A £6.3m investment in Knowl Park House in Mirfield and £4.7m in The Homestead in Almondbury will modernise existing services and support delivery of continued high quality services that achieve positive outcomes.

The proposals were based on work with service users, carers and staff who helped to shape the plans.

Both new proposed schemes benefit from improvements to the environment by using the Stirling University dementia friendly design standards to improve accessibility for all, with the accommodation layout focussed around four main zones: a home therapy zone incorporating a homely open plan lounge, dining and kitchen area; an activity zone incorporating a large arts and crafts room; a well-being zone with a sensory and cinema room, a spa and a bespoke accessible sensory garden.

An artist's impression of the proposed new Knowl Park House and Centre of Excellence, Mirfield

Coun Musarrat Khan, cabinet member for health and social care, said: “I’m delighted to announce that we are investing £11m in new facilities that will provide essential day care services for our residents living with dementia.

"We will be taking advantage of the latest research and technology to enhance support for our elderly residents in Kirklees.

“We have worked collaboratively with the University of Stirling’s Dementia Services Development Centre (DSDC) to ensure the new facilities incorporate dementia design principles and meet the DSDC dementia design standards.

"Once open, the new flexible space could allow for access on evenings and weekends to meet the needs of people in a more flexible way and to provide a wider range of support for family carers.”

Works will commence first at Knowl Park House that will also have a centre of excellence. The centre will offer advice and support for people with a dementia diagnosis, their carers and adults and children with other physical and sensory disabilities.

The facility will showcase to people how areas of home-living design and new technology can help them make positive changes to their current accommodation. There will also be opportunities for partnership working and the focus will be on early intervention, so people are better able to stay independent for as long as possible.