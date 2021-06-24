'Grab a jab' this weekend at pop-up vaccination clinics

Dubbed ‘Grab a Jab’, the country-wide vaccination push aims to make it as easy as possible for anyone to receive either their first or second dose without having to wait for a pre-booked appointment

Dubbed "Grab a Jab", the country-wide vaccination push aims to make it as easy as possible for anyone to receive either their first or second dose without having to wait for a pre-booked appointment.

Walk-in clinics are taking place throughout the weekend from Friday, June 25 and will stretch into Monday, June 28. Details of all the clinics will be available on the NHS.uk website where you will be able to search for your nearest centre, as well as local NHS clinical commissioning group websites.

Text messages are also being sent to people living in areas where there has been a lower uptake of vaccinations with a link to information on local walk-in services.

Dr Phil Wood, senior responsible officer for the West Yorkshire Vaccination Programme, said: “Over recent weeks it’s been great to see glimpses of what we once called normal life return and I know we all want restrictions to be lifted.

“The reality of the situation is that getting the vaccine is the best way we can all help to see those restrictions lifted. The more people are fully vaccinated, the more the spread of the virus will be limited and fewer people will end up in hospital.

“That is the aim of ‘Grab a Jab weekend’. It’s about putting needles in as many arms as possible and making the process easy for everyone to get their jabs - whether that is a first or second dose.

“If you are 18 or over, please go and grab your jab.”

The Reporter series, in partnership with Kirklees Council and the NHS in Kirklees, is running a campaign encouraging as many people as possible to get their Covid-19 vaccinations before the planned end of lockdown restrictions on July 19

Second doses have been brought forward to eight weeks following evidence showing how important the second jab is in protecting people against the Delta variant that is now spreading across the country. Giving these at eight weeks will still ensure the vaccines provide people with the maximum protection against Covid-19.

“This virus has devastating consequence for people of all ages and backgrounds. Getting everyone vaccinated remains the most important way of getting back to normality – it’s that simple,” added Dr Wood.

In North Kirklees, pop-up vaccination clinics will be held at the following locations:

Thursday, June 24 - Heckmondwike Sports Club (Table Tennis Hall), 2-6pm.

Friday, June 25 - St Andrew’s Methodist Church, Bradford Road, Liversedge, WF15 6EF, 9am-6.30pm (Pfizer only).

Saturday, June 26 - Whitaker Street (1 Talbot Street), Batley, WF17 5AW, 9am-6pm.

Sunday, June 27 - Whitaker Street (1 Talbot Street), Batley, WF17 5AW, 9am-6pm.

Sunday, June 27 - St Andrew’s Methodist Church, Bradford Road, Liversedge, WF15 6EF, 1-8pm (Pfizer only).

Sunday, June 27 - Madina Masjid Community Centre, Mount Pleasant, Batley, 2-6pm.

You do not need to book and you can get your first or second dose vaccination at these sites. If it has been less than eight weeks since your first jab, please speak to staff on arrival.

All clinics will have the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines available (except where stated).