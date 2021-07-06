Grab your jab at walk-in vaccination clinics in Kirklees

Jessica receiving her Covid-19 vaccination at a walk-in service in Kirklees

Dr Khalid Naeem, a GP and chair of NHS Kirklees Clinical Commissioning Group, said, “We’re urging people aged 18 or over to have their Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible.

"We’ve set up a number of walk-in services in Kirklees where you can just drop in for your first or second vaccine dose. There’s no need for an appointment.”

He also reminded people that second doses have been brought forward to eight weeks for people over the age of 40 following evidence showing how important the second jab is in protecting people against the Delta variant that is now spreading across the country.

The Reporter series, in partnership with Kirklees Council and the NHS in Kirklees, is running a campaign encouraging as many people as possible to get their Covid-19 vaccinations before the planned easing of remaining lockdown restrictions on July 19

Dr Naeem said, “Giving the second jab at eight weeks will provide the maximum protection against Covid-19. Having the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and keep friends and family safe.

"The more of us who are vaccinated, the safer we all are, and the sooner life can return to normal.”

Jessica, 18, who received her vaccination at a service in Huddersfield, said: “I am scared of needles but it was quick and I didn’t feel anything, just great to have it done.”

If people prefer to book an appointment, they can do so via the national booking system on the NHS website - www.nhs.uk/CovidVaccine.

A walk-in vaccination service for residents in Dewsbury and Thornhill will be held at Sidings Healthcare Centre on Saturday, July 10 from 9am until 1pm.