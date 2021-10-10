Hanging Heaton Cricket Club crowned CAMRA Club of the Year

Peter and Joanne Jagger with head barperson Hannah Croft celebrate their Club of the Year award from the Heavy Woollen Branch of CAMRA.

It had previously been Club of the Year in 2019 and 2016, and runner-up in 2018 and 2017. Additionally, in 2017 the club won an award in a national competition run by Sharp's Brewery.

Voting for the Heavy Woollen CAMRA Club of the Year competition for 2020 took place just prior to the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This highly successful Bradford League Cricket Club was founded in 1876 and soon became known as the Tewitlanders due to its high position attracting flocks of tewits, otherwise known as lapwings, which are included on the club’s crest.

Mike Roebuck, chairman of the Heavy Woollen Branch of CAMRA, presents the group's Club of the Year award to club steward Peter Jagger at Hanging Heaton Cricket Club

The original building is at the heart of the greatly extended, comfortably furnished clubhouse which has pristine décor and a great view of the cricket pitch.

At the side of the main lounge is a spacious snooker room which regulars take seriously, honing their skills to have the privilege of playing here against the best professionals such as Steve Davis, Jimmy White and Ronnie O’Sullivan.

The premises also includes a bowls club and a large function room with views over the surrounding area.

The certificate was presented by branch chairman Mike Roebuck to club steward Peter Jagger.

Heavy Woollen CAMRA branch committee member Mike Church presents a certificate to Hannah Smurthwaite at Knowl Club, Mirfield, runner-up in the branch's Club of the Year 2020

Mike acknowledged Peter's success, pointing out that as there are 31 clubs with real ale in the district, achieving this award is something special.

Peter thanked his wife Joanne, head barperson Hannah Croft and other staff for their hard work behind the bar.

His praise for the support from the club members and committee was echoed by the president, Conrad Spivey, who added his personal thanks to Neil Fahey for the top quality ales and service from Yorkshire Beers.

When the couple started at the club there was just one hand-pulled ale. Now there are four real ales available at the bar.

A CAMRA branch spokesperson said: "The branch is fortunate to have several excellent clubs selling very good cask ale, so standards are very high compared to some other areas.

"This award is particularly hard to acquire due to the number of clubs in the Heavy Woollen area that actually serve real ale on a regular basis.

There are now over 30 clubs in the district which provide well-kept real ale and that number continues to grow.

"On the day of the presentation, our branch members found Old Mill Bitter and Farmers Blonde to be on top form, though all four pumps were kept flowing by the crowd of regulars who had turned out for the occasion."

Runner-up in the Heavy Woollen CAMRA Club of the Year competition for 2020 is Knowl Club, Mirfield.

Committee member Mike Church handed the certificate to Hannah Smurthwaite, one of the club's very capable members of staff managed by Paul Moon, the long-standing club steward.

Hannah was pleased to receive the award on behalf of the staff and club committee, and thanked the branch for its continued support.

Knowl Club was formerly known as Mirfield Liberal Club and is still a members' club, however it has a pub licence now so admission is not restricted and non-members are given a warm welcome.

The club has also undertaken a stylish refurbishment inside and is a very welcoming place to enjoy a drink in comfortable surroundings.

It is situated a comfortable 10-minute walk from the railway station and also close to regular bus routes.

A CAMRA branch spokesperson said: "The Knowl Club has increased the number of handpumps to four, providing superbly kept real ales to keep up with the growing demand.