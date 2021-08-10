Head praises 'outstanding' A-level results at Heckmondwike Grammar School

Students celebrate their A-level results at Heckmondwike Grammar School

Sixty-six students achieved three or more grade A* or A passes. There were 336 A* and A grades altogether.

Eighty-four per cent of the results were at grade C or better, and 81 per cent of these grades were either A*, A or B.

Head teacher Peter Roberts said: "These superb results reflect the hard work and dedication of our students and staff, and will enable the students to take their next steps with confidence.

Heckmondwike Grammar School students discuss their A-level results

"The outcomes in terms of students being placed at universities and high calibre apprenticeships of their choice are exceptionally good this year.

"We are particularly pleased with our Extended Project Qualification results, with more than 60 per cent of students being graded A* or A for their projects.

"This reflects the hard work of these students, who choose to complete the EPQ alongside their regular A-level studies.

"My congratulations and well done to you all."

The school gave special mentions to Madeleine Convery, Miharu Kent, Isabella Myers, Taha Naveed and Jay Patel, who achieved four A* grades in their A-levels.

Further congratulations went to Lenah Ahmed, Elizabeth Drake, Lucy Jolly, Isabel McNulty-Senior, Hafsah Motala, Maliha Patel, Fatima Sidat and Jeremiah Truman, who achieved an A* grade in all of their A-levels.

Nationally, top grades for A-level results for England, Wales and Northern Ireland reached a record high this year, with 44.8 per cent awarded A* or A grades.