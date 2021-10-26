Health chief issues advice on how to 'enjoy winter safely' as Covid rates remain high

Director of public health, Rachel Spencer-Henshall

The council’s campaign gives local people critical advice on staying safe as Covid infection rates in the borough remain high.

Launching the campaign, the council’s director of public health, Rachel Spencer-Henshall, outlined “three simple steps” for residents to keep safe this winter:

Getting a booster jab when it’s your turn.

Meeting outdoors as much as possible (and ventilating well while indoors).

Getting tested regularly.

Ms Spencer-Henshall said: “We always knew that the winter months would carry a greater risk where Covid-19 is concerned.

“So now is the time for all of us to think about how we can minimise the risk to ourselves and each other.

“Getting your booster jab is the best way to keep safe this winter.

“That’s why I’m really pleased that anyone over 50 who had their last jab more than six months ago can now visit the NHS website and book their booster today.

“If you haven’t had your first or second jabs yet, it’s definitely not too late to get protected this winter.

“Just call 119 or go online to book your appointment.

“There are two other ways I’m urging residents to keep themselves safe this winter.

"If you’re meeting people who don’t live with you, keeping doors and windows open is a good way to stay safe indoors and socialising outdoors if possible is even better.

“Getting tested regularly is another way to stop the spread of the virus during the winter months.

“You can order free tests on the NHS website or pick them up from council collection points. If you have symptoms, you should book a test straight away.

“It’s great that this winter and Christmas we’re able to enjoy ourselves and celebrate in a much more normal way, with restrictions lifted and the vaccine offering more protection.

“We just need to remember that the virus is spreading at a fast rate and we all need to make decisions that keep ourselves and others as safe as possible.