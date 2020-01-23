Heckmondwike beauty queen raises hundreds of pounds for cancer charity

Clare Hurst has raised hundreds of pounds for Rosmere Cancer Foundation by swimming a marathon.

Last year Clare's life was transformed after fulfilling her childhood dream and winning Miss Rose UK last year.

Beauty queen Clare Hurst in her MacDonald's uniform.



“I couldn’t believe it when I won, my face just dropped. I was so happy that it felt like I was glowing.”



Clare recalled how high school bullies had teased her for wanting to compete in pageants and made nasty comments about not being “pretty enough”.



“It’s always been about the taking part for me, but to win was just amazing. It’s been a dream of mine since I was a little girl.”



She has used the power of her crown for good, helping those less fortunate than herself.



Last year, the 33-year-old challenged herself to swim a marathon. She completed 60 laps of a pool and raised £800 for the charity Rosmere Cancer Foundation.



“I lost my grandma to cancer, so it’s a charity really close to my heart. I know that she was looking down on me when I was doing my swim. She always said I’d make something of myself and she’d be proud of me.”



When she’s not winning crowns or swimming marathons, you might find Clare bringing service with a smile to McDonalds on Huddersfield Road.



“My manager and colleagues have been so supportive of me. Pageants have changed my life for the better, the opportunities I’ve had are amazing, but I’m still a normal person.”



Clare’s even started to get recognised when she ‘s out and about in her neighbourhood.



“I’ve become a bit of a local celebrity, a woman came up to me when I was out for a meal with my husband and asked for a selfie.”



Clare says that pageants are far more inclusive and friendly than the stereotypical portrayal of them.



“It’s like being in one big family, everyone supports each other. Anyone can compete in pageants, I’ve met women in their sixties doing it.



“There’s no right size or look, there’s so much more to it than just looks. Anyone considering competing should definitely give it a go.”