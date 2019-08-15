Heckmondwike Grammar School head teacher congratulates pupils on their A-Level results

The head teacher of Heckmondwike Grammar School has congratulated pupils on their “superb” A-Level results.

“Congratulations to all our students on achieving outstanding A level results again this year,” said Peter Roberts.

Peter Roberts, Headteacher of Heckmondwike Grammar School, congratulates a pupil on her A-Level results

“As always the profile of our grades shows a very strong bias towards the upper range of grades. 78% of the A Level results were at grade C or better and 70 per cent of these grades were either A*, A or B.

“There were 168 A* and A grades altogether, including 30 students that achieved three or more grade A* or A passes. Extra special mentions go to Sumayya Dabhad, Kyle Dai, Ethan Hall and Eleanor Joyce who achieved 4 A* or A grades

in their A Levels.

“Further congratulations go to Raina D’Souza, Eleanor Matley-Waite and Sara Saloo, all of whom achieved an incredible A* grade in all of their A Levels. Eleanor and Sara also achieved an additional A* in their EPQ.

“These superb results reflect the hard work and dedication of our students and staff, and will enable the students to take their next steps with confidence. The outcomes in terms of students being placed at universities of their choice are exceptionally good this year.”