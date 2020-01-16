Heckmondwike woman reunites families with long lost photos of loved ones

Susannah Wilkinson has returned sentimental pictures of relatives to families across the UK.

Susannah was having her loft converted by her brother, who initially unearthed the photos.

Susannah Wilkinson has reunited families with long lost sentimental photos. Photo by Scott Merrylees.



“He found a old box with some piping in, so he just emptied it out and that’s when he found the pictures. We knew we had to find the rightful owners as they will be sentimental to whom ever they belonged to,” she said.



After asking if her neighbours recognised any of the people in the photos, Susannah posted on a community Facebook group to see if anyone could help her find who they belonged to.

“I got a message within half an hour saying they knew who the people in the photo were and they were trying to get hold of the family. I was over the moon,” she said.

Marie Gavaghan and her daughter Julie Gavaghan Bownass were reunited with photos of their relatives Joan and Wilf Stone.

“It was just a lovely surprise, to think they had been lost for all those years, so nice of Susannah to save them, very sentimental,” said Julie.

“They were a devoted couple. Joan worked at Heckmondwike co op drainers, and in later years Bobby’s in Heckmondwike, they had two children.

“Wilf was a good footballer for Liversidge and at one time Huddersfield were interested in him.

“He was an electrician by trade and in later years a keen Bowler. Wilf died two years ago and Joan died 19 years ago,” said Marie.

Sam Moule moved from Mirfield to Neath in Wales five years ago. He was was pleasantly shocked when he was reacquainted with the photos of his grandparents Charles and Barbara Stone.

“My grandparents were lovely people. They used to enjoy going to common road working men's club where my granddad ran the children’s and senior citizens’ committee.

“I remember often having to put Woolworths vouchers into Christmas cards for the children's party.”

Sam is grateful to Susannah and the power of social media.

“I live 240 miles away yet I was able to get in contact Susannah to say the pictures belonged to my family.”