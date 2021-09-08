Here are the North Kirklees venues taking part in Heritage Open Days

Brian Pearson, chairman of the fabric group, at Thornhill Parish Church next to The tomb of Sir George Savile and his wife Anne, marked by a massive Renaissance monument

Here's the full list of all the participating venues and events.

All Saints Church, Batley

All Saints Church is a Grade I listed building with a fine heritage dating back to an entry in the Doomsday Book. Visitors will be able to explore the history of the church with the guidance of a leaflet and learn about its heritage.

Crow Nest Park, Dewsbury

Sunday, September 19: 12.30pm-4pm. No booking required.

Bagshaw Museum, Batley

Explore a shared love of food on a fun, family friendly food trail and quiz starting with the famous Fox’s biscuits story and going round the world to discover other fabulous favourite foods.

September 11, 12, 18 and 19: 12-5pm. No booking required.

Dewsbury Town Hall

Crow Nest Park, Dewsbury

The Friends of Crow Nest Park support other voluntary local groups to offer imagination, inspiration and understanding of our natural and built inheritance. Take this chance to visit, get involved and learn more about the park and its "edibles".

Saturday, September 11: 10am-2pm - Growing works.

Thursday, September 16: 10am-12pm - Tips and tricks for growing vegetables (and other plants).

Oakwell Hall and Country Park, Birstall

Sunday, September 19: 11am-4pm - S2R: foraging, cooking demonstrations and features for the cook book.

Dewsbury Bee Line Walking Tour

Visitors can enjoy a guided walking tour of Dewsbury town centre with local historian Simon Reed. Come and see the places and hear about and meet the characters who made this town great. You can even join in the snail racing!

Starting at Dewsbury Minster, one of the oldest sites in the town near the river, Simon will discuss the places that made Dewsbury what it is today and introduce you to various historical characters, so be prepared to enter into the past and join in the fun, as well as understanding more of the area’s local history. The tour finishes in Market Place.

Saturday, September 11: 11am-12.30pm and 2pm-3.30pm. To book, email [email protected]

Dewsbury Country Park

Join ranger Pete Banks in a walk around this fantastic green space and learn about all the interesting trees and their uses over history.

The event is approximately two hours long and everyone is welcome (unfortunately no dogs). Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult. Tea, coffee and biscuits provided.

Saturday, September 18: 10am. To book, email [email protected]

Dewsbury Town Hall

Experience a behind the scenes tour of Dewsbury Town Hall. Look at various aspects of the building, find out the stories behind the stained glass windows, see the concert hall and the old courtroom.

Saturday, September 11: 11am, 12pm and 1pm. To book, email [email protected]

Greenwood's - Dewsbury’s oldest shop

Visitors will be able to interact with historical artefacts from Greenwood's, Dewsbury’s oldest shop, which has been trading continually since 1860. Come and see the history in its original setting, on Church Street, including meeting Bolenium Bill.

Saturday, September 11: 10am-3pm.

Saturday, September 18: 10am-3pm.

To book, contact Sue Baker or Kim Gott on 01924 461198.

Oakwell Hall and Country Park, Birstall

Learn about a wide variety of edible delights that have been used for centuries in everything from jams to gin, with its family friendly foraging trail. Visit the hall for recipe sheets and the visitor centre shop for trail sheets.

September 11, 12, 18 and 19: 12-5pm. No booking required.

Red House Yorkshire

Red House Yorkshire on Facebook will be posting every day from September 10-19. Posts will have an Edible England food theme.

Spen Valley’s Food and Drink Heritage

A display in Cleckheaton Library about food and drink that was produced and sold in the Spen Valley.

Spen Valley’s food and drink heritage include sweets called Midget Gems and Poor Bens, beer and the original Fentimans Botanical Brewers, whose founder Thomas Fentiman lived in Cleckheaton. John Wesley Hillard opened his first Lion Grocery Store in 1885, the forerunner of Hilllards supermarkets. Come and discover the area’s tasty edible history.

Saturday, September 18: 10.30am-1pm. No booking required.

St Peter’s Church, Hartshead

There will be a chance to see old registers and local memorabilia in the wonderful setting of St Peter’s Church, Hartshead. This is a Bronte church, where Rev Patrick served as curate in charge. There are links with the Luddites too, as well as Robin Hood.

Saturday, September 18: 10am to 3.30pm.

Sunday, September 19: 12.30pm to 3.30pm.

No booking required.

St Saviour’s Church, Brownhill, Batley

This year marks the church’s 150th anniversary. The Grade II listed building, dating back to 1871, has a unique Victoria and Albert stained glass window commemorating Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee, depicting the Queen with Prince Albert. There is also a frieze of Minton tiles, a fine east window, a Robert Thompson altar rail and a fine oil painting of Christ by Hans Richter-Damm.

Leaflets and a file containing documents and photographs of items in the church will be displayed. DVDs featuring the church and other local churches will be shown during the day.

Saturday, September 11: 11am-3pm. No booking required.

Thornhill Parish Church of St Michael and All Angels

Take a look inside the Medieval church with a Victorian middle. The historic Grade I listed building has fascinating Medieval glass as well as monuments dated from the 14th century featuring the Savile family.

Saturday, September 11: 10am-4pm.

Sunday, September 12: 10.30-11.30am and 2.30pm-4pm.

No booking required.