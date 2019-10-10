Here's how you can help your scared cats and dogs when the fireworks start

With November 5th on the horizon, people will start planning where they will be celebrating this year’s bonfire night.

For most, the booms, bangs and colourful fireworks are a pure delight, however, for many pets they can be terrifying.

Simon Bandy, Managing Director at Health Plus, offers his tips on keeping pets safe and relaxed this Guy Fawkes night:

Cats

If you can, keep your cat in as night starts to fall. Frightened cats outside won’t have their usual wits about them. If they are in the house they can find a place they feel safe to curl up.

Keep windows and curtains closed to prevent them escaping, and to keep light leaks from the explosions to a minimum.

Where possible stay at home with your feline friend. Your presence and hands on stroking will help calm them.

Dogs

Plan to walk your dog while it’s still light. Getting them out for exercise before nightfall reduces the risk of fireworks being set off while you are on your walk

When at home in the evening, turn the television or radio on a little louder than you would normally have it. This way the heightened noise can act as a screen for the outside bangs

Build a den as a safe area for them to retreat to. If they usually have a crate in the house, drape a large blanket over it to create an extra layer of safety.

Simon said: “If you know your pet suffers from anxiety there are many things you can start planning and putting into place for when firework season begins.

"If you haven’t done so already it is a good idea to get your pet microchipped, or if they already are, check your contact details are up to date.

"Another thing you could try is Pet Vit’s range of calming formulas, for cats and small and large dogs, which soothe emotions during periods of high anxiety or fear.”