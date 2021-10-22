Here’s where Covid-19 cases are rising the fastest in North Kirklees

The Covid infection rate in Kirklees now stands at 521.7 cases per 100,000

The British Medical Association has branded the UK Government “wilfully negligent” after it decided not to trigger its so-called Plan B measures to curb the spread of the virus.

It comes after Health Secretary Sajid Javid warned the UK may see 100,000 cases a day and urged people to take precautions such as getting vaccinated.

He told a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday that it was not the right time to reintroduce restrictions such as compulsory face coverings.

There are now 149 neighbourhoods in England that have an infection rate above 1,000 per 100,000 people.

In Kirklees there have been 2,302 positive cases in the seven days to October 15. This is a rate of 521.7 per 100,000.

As cases continue to rise across the country, we reveal which neighbourhoods in North Kirklees saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between October 8 and 15.

Batley Carr and Mount Pleasant - 233.4 per cent increase.

Upper Batley and Soothill - 177.8 per cent increase.

Staincliffe and Healey - 113.4 per cent increase.

Cleckheaton - 104.4 per cent increase.

Heckmondwike North - 100.0 per cent increase.

Scholes and Hunsworth - 76.7 per cent increase.

Dewsbury Moor Lower and Westtown - 74.1 per cent increase.

Batley Central - 61.1 per cent increase.

Birstall - 33.3 per cent increase.

Wilton Park, Carlinghow and Brookroyd - 24.0 per cent increase.

Birkenshaw - 17.4 per cent increase.

Earlsheaton and Chickenley - 16.7 per cent increase.

Hightown and Hartshead Moor - 4.0 per cent increase.

Thornhill - no change.

Liversedge, Littletown and Millbridge - no change.

Dewsbury Savile Town and Thornhill Lees - no change.

The following areas saw a decrease in the rate of Covid cases per 100,000.

Mirfield Central and Hopton - 2.0 per cent decrease.

Heckmondwike Town, Norristhorpe and Roberttown - 2.2 per cent decrease.

Battyeford - 9.6 per cent decrease.

Shaw Cross and Hanging Heaton - 15.4 per cent decrease.

Dewsbury Moor Upper - 15.6 per cent decrease.

Gomersal - 30.8 per cent decrease.

Dewsbury Central and Westborough - 45.8 per cent decrease.