Highest number of Covid-19 cases in Kirklees now among children aged 10-14

People aged in their late thirties are now being invited to book their Covid-19 vaccinations

According to the latest UK Government coronavirus figures, there were 276 positive tests recorded in Kirklees between May 5 and 11.

Of these, only 16 (5.8 per cent) were among people aged 60 or over.

In Kirklees, the highest number of cases was among youngsters aged 10-14, accounting for 19.6 per cent of cases.

The Al Hikmah Centre in Batley is one of the local vaccination centres

This was followed by those aged 35-39, accounting for 10.5 per cent of cases in the district.

In third place was people aged 15-19, accounting for 9.8 per cent of the area's cases, closely followed by the 40-44 age group (9.4 per cent) and those aged 25-29 (9.1 per cent).

Across England, fewer than one in 14 (seven per cent) of cases in the same period were among people aged 60-plus. That has fallen from 18 per cent in the same seven days in January.

Fewer than three per cent of cases were among people aged 70 and over.

The NHS says older people are at higher risk of developing serious illness from coronavirus. While only those aged 70 and over are considered clinically vulnerable, the health body says over-60s are also at higher risk.

Despite low numbers of cases among older age groups, experts have said they remain concerned about possible community transmission from young to old people as lockdown is eased.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs on Monday (May 17) that there are now more than 2,000 cases of the Indian variant in the UK, adding that early data suggests existing vaccinations are effective against it.

Kirklees Council has been notified of a small number of cases of the new Covid-19 variant in one household in Huddersfield.

Rachel Spencer-Henshall, the council's strategic director for public health at Kirklees Council, said: "Close contacts were identified and isolated at the time of the initial positive results. However, now we know this is related to a variant of concern, we must be extra cautious and do everything we can to monitor and prevent its spread.

“Some members of this household are pupils at a local school. So, any pupils or staff at the school classed as a close contact - as well as those they share a household with - are being asked to take a PCR test, to help us to identify any variant of concern cases so that we can contain the spread.

“I understand people might be concerned about this, but please know there is no evidence to suggest this variant causes more severe illness than any other variant currently circulating in the UK, but it is understood to spread more easily. There is also currently no evidence to suggest this was transmitted at the school.

“We want to reassure the public that if we all follow the rules, then the risk of any onward spread is low.

“Please all continue to wash your hands well and often, wear a face covering and make sure you’re social distancing when you’re out. Increasing ventilation when you are indoors with people you do not live with is important too. Getting tested regularly, or if you have symptoms, is another important way to keep our community safe.