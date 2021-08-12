Historic day as first students at Dewsbury school receive GCSE results

Rida Girls High School, Dewsbury

The girls have achieved an Attainment 8 score of 7.23 with 92 per cent attaining a Grade 5 or above in English and maths.

Head teacher Hafsa Patel expressed huge congratulations to the whole school community for such amazing results.

She said: "This year has been unprecedented and difficult to navigate for all schools, and with this being our first GCSE year I could not be prouder of the determination and resilience shown by the students and staff alike.

"Today's results are truly outstanding and congratulations to all the girls and their families.

"All have secured their first choice places at their preferred colleges and I wish them every success as they progress through the subsequent stages of their lives.