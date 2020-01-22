Holocaust Day marked by parade

A special event to mark Holocaust Memorial Day will take place in Dewsbury next week.

Next Tuesday (January 28), six giant Weeping Sisters made by local people will parade through Dewsbury as part of We Stand Together – a free event to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day.

We Stand Together will start with a performance from the six Weeping Sisters with music, which will be outside the town hall from 6.30pm.

At 7pm, the commemoration inside Dewsbury Town Hall will begin. It will feature contributions from Holocaust survivor Leisel Carter, a performance of Messages from Home from refugees and children from Flockton School, songs from the Makaton Choir of Ravenshall School and a screening of Out of the Shadows, a film by Shabang Inclusive Learning.

Since December 2019, arts charity 6 Million+ has hosted people from Kirklees, including refugees, at Brigantia to design and make a 12ft Weeping Sister.

This year, the group have created a Weeping Sister to represent a German mother from the 1930s.

The figure is mourning the death of her disabled child, to remember that the first victims of mass murder under the Nazi regime were disabled children.

This figure will be joined by five other Weeping Sisters, which were made in previous years by community groups working with 6 million+ and supported by Creative Scene in Dewsbury.

These figures represent Jewish, Kurdish, Bosnian, Roma and Burundian women.

Kim and Adam Strickson, who run 6 Million+, said: “The creative process we have been through with our participants has proved once again how the arts bring people together.

“In today’s polarized global climate, that’s more important than ever.”